Evacuees to arrive at Fort Pickett in Blackstone Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provided an update Friday on the state's efforts to help with the ongoing evacuation efforts of tens of thousand of U.S. citizens and their Afghan allies from the capital of Kabul.

Northam praised the efforts of everyone involved in what he called "one of the largest airlifts in history."

"It's nothing short, in my mind, of heroic, and it really makes me proud. It should make all of us proud of our country and also proud of our people," Northam said.

The governor said Dulles International Airport, which has seen 14,000 evacuees with another five flights expected Friday, will no longer be the sole point of entry for arrivals.

He said some evacuees will now be processed through Philadelphia with tens of thousands more expected to arrive in the coming days. However, Dulles will continue to be the primary airport for evacuees.

Some refugees have said they have waited 24 hours or more at Dulles to be processed, which includes testing for the coronavirus, for the next step of their journey.

"Since the mission began 11 days ago, less than 20 people have tested positive and those individuals are being quarantined as we speak," Northam said.

In terms of how officials are helping those arriving, U.S. citizens and green card holders clear customs and are given assistance if they need it.

The refugees go first to a nearby expo center for processing and then on to Fort Lee in Prince George County.

"The operation is highly efficient, they're safe. It is very respectful of people and it's very good," Northam said.

The governor said that because Fort Lee has capacity for just over 1,700, people, Fort Pickett in Blackstone will get its first group of refugees Saturday while Marine Corps Base Quantico will begin operations Sunday.

"Fort Pickett has a current capacity of 3,800 people," Northam said. "It can be scaled up to house 5,000 and even 10,000."

Evacuees are staying at the base for an average of 5 to 7 days at Fort Lee before being more permanently resettled, according to Northam. And about 10% of the evacuees are staying in Virginia.

Northam said charities are helping those people get resettled.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) announced that people or businesses wishing to obtain more information regarding donations for refugees.

"We are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support from everyone across the Commonwealth regarding donations for the evacuees arriving in Virginia from Afghanistan. We, also, understand there are questions about what and where to donate cash and/or goods," VDEM said in a news release. "Currently, we are highly recommending financial donations to resettlement organizations and trusted partners. Your financial donation will be used to provide the necessary and needed supplies for the evacuees. Please call 2-1-1 for more information and further guidance."

