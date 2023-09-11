Police: Two drivers exchange words on a Virginia interstate. One pulls out a gun.

HAMPTON, Va. -- A 58-year-old driver was arrested and charged with a variety of gun crimes following a Sunday morning incident on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

"A female victim was attempting to enter Interstate 64, eastbound, in the city of Newport News, Virginia [on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 10:40 a.m.]," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "In an attempt to change lanes, another vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was also attempting to enter the interstate and an exchange was had between both drivers."

That's when police said the Camaro driver, later identified as 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo, pulled up beside the other driver and pointed a gun at her.

"The victim recorded the incident as it was occurring," police said. "Trujillo pulled off and the victim soon observed a trooper in the median cross over, pulled over, and reported the incident."

Trujillo was later arrested and charged with:

Brandishing a firearm

Reckless driving

Assault

Reckless driving of a vehicle in the use of a firearm.



Trujillo was jailed without bond.

State police asked anyone with information to call (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.