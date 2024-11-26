Ettrick school steps up to support 'beloved' family who lost everything in house fire

ETTRICK, Va. — The Ettrick community is rallying behind a Chesterfield family who lost their home in a devastating house fire on Saturday.

The family of five has close ties to Ettrick Elementary School, where Britney Mayton serves as the Vice President of the Parent Teacher Organization, and her 9-year-old daughter, O’Riya, is a 5th-grade student.

WTVR

“This is really a beloved family for the Ettrick Community,” said Ettrick Elementary principal Dr. Randi Smith. “They love this school. They truly love Ettrick Elementary School.”

Mayton is a longtime parent/teacher advocate at the school and served as PTA president last year. O’Riya leads several student clubs, dances on the school’s dance team, and won the school’s spelling bee contest last January.

When Smith heard about the fire at the family’s home on Woodpecker Road on Sunday morning, she says she knew the school had to respond quickly. Investigators believe the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.

WTVR Ettrick Elementary principal Dr. Randi Smith

“We have to do something right away and we have to fill the gaps to take some of the stress off the family because that’s what they would do for us,” Smith said.

Kaitlynn Stephenson, a teacher in training and Britney Mayton’s best friend, said she immediately started making phone calls. She says the experience has been overwhelming for the family, but not defeating. Britney drove O’Riya back to school on Monday morning.

“Saturday evening, I looked at her and said ‘Your community has got your back. As much as you do for the Ettrick community, they’re going to take care of you,'" Stephenson said.

Stephenson and PTO President Kyrie Jones say they’ve arranged a meal train for the family, set up a target gift registry, and Venmo and Cash App accounts to help the Maytons get back on their feet.

WTVR Kaitlynn Stephenson and PTO President Kyrie Jones

“Immediate needs now are toiletry, food, and those kinds of things and Christmas gifts for the girls,” Jones said. “But long term, they’re displaced for a while, so those gift cards and donations are going to help them rebuild.”

Britney Mayton tells CBS 6 that her family is overwhelmed with the support they are receiving from their Ettrick Elementary family and O’Riya’s FAME All-Stars cheer team.

WTVR

“The entire gym is rallying behind us as well. We are so blessed and grateful for our Ettrick community and our cheer FAMEily,” Mayton said. “Our loved ones and even people we’ve never met have reached out in some way. We are truly blessed beyond measure.”

With the Thanksgiving and holiday season approaching, those who know and love the Mayton family say they’re hoping to ease the burden. But Stephenson says despite their loss, the family is remaining optimistic and upbeat.

“All three of those little girls are so full of joy and full of life and smiles,” Stephenson said. “Even today they were all smiles, all of them. They deserve the world.”

If you’d like to help support the Mayton family, you can donate to the Venmo and Cash App accounts below:

Venmo: @maytonjoefamily

CashApp: $bmayton

