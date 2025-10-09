Woman killed in Essex County crash, state police say

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a crash in Essex County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened along Route 619, just north of Clarke Lane, at 12:44 p.m.



State police said a 2019 Kia Sorento heading south crossed the double-yellow line and hit a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado heading north.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Devin Nicole Woodland, 29, of Tappahannock, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates neither driver was restrained at the time of the crash," state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

