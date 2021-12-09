Richmond shooting victim identified, relative arrested

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a Wednesday homicide and have arrested a suspect in the case.

The victim has been identified as Eric Valentine, 34, of Richmond.

Detectives have arrested Wilhelmina Valentine, 31, of Richmond and charged her with manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Richmond Police Department

On Wednesday just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Eric Valentine in a home down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.