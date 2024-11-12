Virginia father 'dedicated to his boys' identified as one of two men killed on I-64

RICHMOND, Va. — The two men killed Friday in a crash on Interstate 64 in New Kent were identified by Virginia State Police as Eric Latrell Upshaw, 36, of Walkerton, and Randall Benton Cooper, 40, of Glen Allen, Virginia.

Upshaw was driving a 2003 Kenworth T800 on Friday morning when a tire on the truck blew, police said.

The truck ran off Interstate 64 west, struck a tree, and caught fire.

Both Upshaw and Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Randall was an amazing guy and dedicated to his children," Cooper's sisters told CBS 6.

Cooper, who grew up in Henrico County, had three children who ranged in age from 11 years to 11 months, they said.

Cooper family photo Randall Cooper

They said their brother and his co-worker Eric were driving home from a job site when the truck crashed.

"[Randall's] life was dedicated to loving and providing for his boys, and his absence leaves a profound void in their lives," a message on a GoFundMe page set up to help the family read.

Memorial services for Cooper have not yet been finalized.

This story will be updated with information about Eric Upshaw, once his family is ready to share.

Virginia State Police said the investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

Send your thoughts and condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok