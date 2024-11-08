2 killed in fiery wreck that downed tree, closed I-64 west in New Kent, troopers say

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been killed in a wreck that has shut down Interstate 64 west in New Kent County Thursday morning.

VDOT officials said the interstate was closed near Route 33 (mile marker 206) due to a crash.

State police said the vehicle hit a tree and then caught fire around 11 a.m. That tree then fell across the interstate's westbound lanes and part of the eastbound lanes.

As a result, the east left lane and shoulder were closed as were all westbound lanes.

Traffic was being detoured of the interstate at Exit 211 for Route 106.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials urged.

Traffic was backed up about 8.5 miles as of 11:55 a.m., according to VDOT.

Officials said troopers are in the process of identifying the victims and notifying their next of kin.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok