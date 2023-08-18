Wounded Army veteran gifted a mortgage-free home in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's population will soon grow by two after a wounded U.S. Army veteran and his wife were given a mortgage-free home on the city's Southside on Thursday.

"I'm extremely, extremely happy right now," said retired Army Specialist Eric Sabath as he toured the home for the first time since it was renovated and he was given the keys.

The home was gifted to Sabath and his wife, Tear Weeks, through a partnership between the Military Warriors Support Foundation's (MWSF) Homes4WoundedHeroes, which helps wounded veterans and Gold Star families, and Wells Fargo.

"We would like to thank you and your wife here for your service and sacrifice and your bravery," said Casey Kinser, Executive Vice President of MWSF. "Through our Homes4WoundedHeroes program, we award mortgage-free homes, we have been able to award over 900 across the country in all 50 states. But, we don't stop there. We also provide three years of financial literacy training to provide them the skills necessary to be happy and successful long term to pay off debt, create savings, and just create goals to plan for this next phase of their life."

WTVR

"Over 10 years, Wells Fargo has funded 400 homes that have gone to veterans in all 50 states, which accounts for about a $68 million real estate value. Additionally, our foundation funds over $168 million for veterans supported organizations. We're focused on things like housing, we're focused on things like financial health that you heard about, small business, and entrepreneurship, and helping veterans make transitions," said Jay Everette, head of Community Relations for Wells Fargo. "And one of the best ways we can do that is to share with you that behind all of those numbers are the people. And they're the people that deserve this type of support."

In Sabath's case, he was born and raised in Carroll County and enlisted in the Army in 2010.

He served in Afghanistan where he was injured by an IED in 2012, shattering his legs. He was medically discharged in 2013.

"And it's the worst thing that ever happened to me, I planned to stay in and, like, be a lifer," said Sabath. "It just derailed everything…I, kind of, gave up on, you know, trying to figure out what to do next."

WTVR

Sabath said he had fallen through cracks since his discharge, including having to pay for some of his surgeries on his legs and still needs more to save them.

He said he had applied for the house program 10 years ago, but did not get accepted. But when he applied this time around and was accepted, he could not believe it at first.

"This is everything. This is this gives us the stability to, kind of, plan for the next three years instead of just kind of wondering what's, you know, waiting next month for us. So, this is just amazing. I'm overwhelmed." said Sabath.

"I can't even describe how it feels to see something go right for him," said his wife, Weeks. "He deserves the world and just for our family, it really will be like life-altering for us to have this opportunity and finally, stop living like day-to-day, you know. Put down roots and have some stability."

"Thank you literally for your blood, sweat and tears and what you've taken away from family, what you've taken away from relationships, and just being on our home soil to ensure that we have freedom," said Richmond City Council President and Ninth District Representative (where Sabath's new home is) Mike Jones. "So on behalf of all the residents of the ninth district, welcome."

Sabath said now that he is a homeowner, he can look forward to some of the joys that come with it.

"Being able to put up shelves without asking the landlord. So I'm pretty excited about that. And a garden too."

He added his next goal is to return to 100% health so that he can rejoin the workforce and would like to do something in the security field.

"As soon as I can get my rating changed where I can do that, I mean, I'll be smooth sailing, you know. I'd be very happy, [a] very happy camper. More so, than now," said Sabath. "I just want to contribute again."

Sabath and Weeks, who are moving from Pulaski County, brought a few items with them to Thursday's ceremony, but said they will bring the rest of their things, including two cats and two dogs, this weekend and hope to be Richmond residents by Monday.