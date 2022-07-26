Group of rescued beagles arrive at Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of beagles that were rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control on Tuesday.

The first group of beagles was removed from the facility last week and a total of 4,000 dogs will eventually be removed.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo in May, alleging dozens of animal welfare violations. While the company denied the allegations, they announced they would close the facility and place the dogs with the humane society.

While the beagles are settling into the Richmond facility, they will not be cleared for adoption for several weeks.

The shelter said they will post more details about adoption at a later date.