Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: 400+ beagles rescued from Envigo's Virginia breeding facility

Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia. The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States

PHOTOS: 400+ beagles rescued from Envigo's Virginia breeding facility

close-gallery
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
  • Beagles removed from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

Share

The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Humane Society of the United States
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next