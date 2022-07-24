PHOTOS: 400+ beagles rescued from Envigo's Virginia breeding facility
The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States The Humane Society of the United States and several shelter/rescue partners removed the first 432 of 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Photo by: Humane Society of the United States