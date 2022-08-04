Watch Now
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted

"They are adjusting really well... It's really heartwarming to see."
ROANOKE, Va. -- The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.

Officials with Angels of Assisi, which received a total of 64 beagles from the facility last week, said ten puppies have gone to new families or foster homes.

However, the rest of the puppies are not old enough to be adopted yet.

The community engagement director for Angels of Assisi said the pups that have been adopted are very happy in their new homes.

“Especially the ones that have now weened from the babies, they're just adjusting really well,” Dayna Reynolds said. “And they're starting to do normal dog things and play with toys and learn how to go out and run around on the grass. It's just really heartwarming to see.”

Reynolds is also reminding potential adopters to be patient with the application process.

Angles of Assisi will be receiving another set of older beagles next week.

