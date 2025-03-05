Did you recently lose your job? Here's how to find healthcare coverage

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Virginians are navigating the loss of job-based health care following massive layoffs from the federal government.

Enroll Virginia is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that wants to help those who need to enroll in a new health care plan.

Director Deepak Madala says they’ve seen a sharp spike in calls for assistance, especially in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, and Richmond, following the federal layoffs.

Many of these Virginians without work have not had to navigate the challenge of enrolling in non-work-related health care in years, according to Madala.

That’s where Enroll Virginia can step in. Their statewide team of assisters can provide free, unbiased advice to help you review all of the options you may have.

"Sometimes they think COBRA may be their only option, but unfortunately, COBRA can be quite expensive, especially if your employer is not paying for it," explained Madala. "But in some cases, COBRA is the best option. So it's one of those things of just looking at all of what's out there, and then seeing what you can qualify for."

It’s important that if you do lose insurance from your job, you act quickly because you only have 60 days to enroll in new coverage.

"Make sure you're starting to collect all of your medical needs," Madala explained. "So, you know, what prescriptions are you taking? What, if you have any upcoming appointments, things like that, just kind of collect and make sure you know what those are. And then when you go to a navigator or even an agent and broker, they can be better positioned to help you understand what the best plan, or, you know, kind of best option may be for your family."

If you want to get a head start or look up healthcare coverage options on your own, you can visit https://www.marketplace.virginia.gov.

