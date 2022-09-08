Groups impacted by Enrichmond's dissolution band together to find answers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the community organizations that have been impacted by The Enrichmond Foundation's dissolution have formed a group aimed at demanding accountability and answers for the decision and now have a member of Virginia's Congressional delegation joining their call.

It has now been over two months since the nonprofit's Board of Directors voted to begin the dissolution process and those groups said there are still a lot of unknowns for them.

"Where's our money? Who is responsible? And are we ever going to see it again? 86 groups -- that's a lot of groups and it's a lot of money that's gone missing," said Kelley Davis, Garden Steward for the Humphrey Calder Community Garden. "I felt like the rug got pulled out from under us. It was a very difficult reality to face because we trusted them. We had no reason not to trust them."

For over thirty years, Enrichmond served in the city and part of their role was acting as an umbrella organization for smaller community groups to use Enrichmond's 501(c)(3) status allowing them to raise tax-free donations, which Enrichmond would then hold on to and dispense at the request of those groups.

However, several groups have said that since the dissolution they have been unable to access those funds.

"We had about $3,000 in the account all in all," said Davis. "They controlled our pocketbook. And now our pocketbook is empty."

"The Tree Stewards lost almost $29,000," added Dave Pullman, President of the Richmond Tree Stewards. "So, we were essentially bankrupted and we have a number of obligations coming up. We've got a class that's going to start in two weeks we had to buy materials for, we had to rent a location for it, we had put down a down payment on the 2,000 trees we're giving away in October and the balance was coming due."

Both said they have not received word about when, or if, they might be able to access that money and have had to make different arrangements to keep operations going.

"It's been very difficult, we have set up a GoFundMe account. So, we're hoping to get some of the kindness of our neighbors to help us out a little bit. We're trying to get through the year as best we can do since we don't have any money now," said Davis.

"Fortunately, one of our major donors came through and made an emergency deposit and that kept us afloat," said Pullman, who added they have begun the steps to become a nonprofit themselves. "We're taking the tact of burned me once, shame on you burned me twice. So we're going to be independent."

But, while each group is trying to find its way, they are also coming together to demand answers and last week several of the groups formed the Enrichmond Accountability Project.

"A.k.a. the Enrichmond Avengers to try to hold these people in front of us from an accountable, find out where our money is, and hopefully recoup that money in some way, shape or form," said Davis. She added they are trying to connect with all the impacted groups and are discussing what steps they can take such as filing complaints with the Virginia State Corporation Commission or police (a step encouraged by 5th District Councilmember Stephanie Lynch).

The dissolution process itself has not been without issue, as the original lawyer picked to assist in the effort stepped aside after he had some time to review the nonprofit's documents and said they would need legal counsel that "goes beyond my practice area".

A new lawyer has since been retained and responded to CBS 6's inquiry on Thursday.

"Our firm has recently been engaged by the Board of Directors of the Enrichmond Foundation to advise and represent the Board in regard to certain limited matters related to the dissolution of Enrichmond. As our work is ongoing, I am not in a position to comment further at this time," wrote attorney Andrew Sherrod in an email.

He also directed further inquiries be sent to a Gmail account, which CBS 6 sent an inquiry to asking for an update on the process and when/if the community groups would receive access to their money (as well as any more information as to who would take ownership of the historically Black cemeteries of East End and Evergreen).

"This is the only official communication outlet for Enrichmond. No additional comments will be made outside of statements posted on this platform. Please email this account for the most up-to-date information as Enrichmond continues through the dissolution process. The Board of Directors of the Enrichmond Foundation voted on June 29 to dissolve the Foundation. We appreciate the patience of our partners and other members of the community who are interested in Enrichmond and its pending dissolution," said the email.

"We are a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of members who care deeply about the Foundation and its mission. The Board is currently working with counsel to evaluate the next steps in the dissolution process. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

The response was sent within two minutes of the original email and contained no signature. CBS 6 wrote back asking if it was an autoreply, but have not received a response.

Meanwhile, as she continues to connect with other groups, Davis said she will keep their community garden on course

"It is my goal, and I think all of our gardeners will, we're going to do whatever it takes to make sure this garden thrives," said Davis.

Rep. McEachin Wants Answers

Thursday, Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin (VA - 04) said he sent a letter to Enrichmond's Board of Directors demanding "answers and improved transparency and accountability" about the dissolution and the funds that were entrusted to them -- not only from the community groups but the federal government.

“It is critical that those who entrusted Enrichmond with donations and relied on the Foundation for distribution of these funds be provided with information regarding the availability of funds as well as a full accounting of funds entrusted to Enrichmond,” said McEachin in a statement. “Likewise, Enrichmond has received grant funding from the Federal Government, including in 2012 from the United States Department of Agriculture and in 2020 from the National Park Service. As you undertake steps to complete the dissolution of the Enrichmond Foundation, you must ensure that any and all federal funds granted to the Foundation are fully accounted for and ensure that these funds were allocated according to agreements with the relevant federal agencies.”

McEachin also said he wanted assurance the two cemeteries controlled by Enrichmond were maintained.