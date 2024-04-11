Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

They lost thousands when EnRichmond collapsed. Now they're learning no one will be prosecuted.

EnRichmond acted as an umbrella organization and allowed the groups to be tax-exempt and fundraise as a non-profit. When EnRichmond dissolved, the partner groups were unable to access nearly $500,000 of their money.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 10:15:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to prosecute anyone related to the collapse of the EnRichmond Foundation, according to the Acting Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Richmond Leslie Chappell McLane.

McLane said the FBI’s Richmond bureau turned over its investigation findings to the Justice Department.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment on why they decided not to press charges.

Eighty-six non-profit partner groups housed their money with EnRichmond before its collapse.

EnRichmond acted as an umbrella organization and allowed the groups to be tax-exempt and fundraise as a non-profit.

When EnRichmond dissolved, the partner groups were unable to access nearly $500,000 of their money.

One of those groups, the Richmond Tree Stewards, lost thousands of dollars.

“We had $29,000 in our account, $15,000 of which had been deposited just in the months before EnRichmond closed down,” Dana Marshall, President of the Richmond Tree Stewards, said.

Poster image.jpg

EnRichmond partner handbooks reviewed by CBS 6 explicitly said partner funds were not to be commingled with general EnRichmond funds and could not be used for anything other than their intended purpose.

But, according to internal emails reviewed by CBS 6, EnRichmond had commingled the money for years and used partner dollars to make up deficits.

“It's infuriating,” Marshall said. “Very clearly lines were crossed.”

Both the FBI’s Richmond bureau and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office launched investigations after the collapse, but a spokesperson for the AG’s office said when the FBI took over the AG’s office just ended up assisting the FBI and did not do a separate investigation.

“We are disappointed. We would have liked to have seen accountability,” Marshall said about the Justice Department’s decision not to prosecute.

CBS 6 has tried multiple times over the past year to contact the long-time Executive Director of EnRichmond John Sydnor, as well as the Finance Manager, Beth Captain, to ask them questions about the missing money, but we have not heard back.

At this point, Marshall said the Richmond Tree Stewards are cutting their losses and moving forward.

“We’ve moved on, and we are still here to do good works for the city,” Marshall said.

Do you have thoughts about the EnRichmond situation? Share your voice with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Enrichmond long-time Executive Director John Syndor

Local News

Former head of Enrichmond's new boss: He's on a leave of absence

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
6:02 PM, May 10, 2023
Enrichmond.png

Problem Solvers Investigations

Enrichmond board member questions former director's 'ethics' and 'transparency'

Melissa Hipolit
7:03 PM, May 03, 2023
Enrichmond.png

Local News

'Shocking' 'internal docs detail Enrichmond financial issues before the collapse

Melissa Hipolit
1:29 PM, Apr 26, 2023
Richmond community groups still searching for answers after dissolution of non-profit

Local News

Mayor: FBI, Virginia AG Office investigating collapse of Enrichmond Foundation

Jake Burns
6:25 PM, Apr 04, 2023

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone