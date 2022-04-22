Watch
Emporia man arrested in death of 5-month-old

Emporia Police
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 20:58:02-04

EMPORIA, Va. -- A man has been arrested in the death of a 5-month-old infant.

Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin, 24, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery and child neglect.

On Monday, Emporia Police officers were called to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia with reports about the injured infant.

Officers, detectives, the family violence sexual assault unit and the Department of Social Services investigated the incident.

The infant was transported and admitted to VCU Hospital in Richmond due to the severity of the injuries.

On Thursday, the infant died from the injuries. Additional charges are pending at this time.

Franklin is being held in jail without bond.

"Let our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the child in this sad time. Also, keep our officers in your thoughts and prayers as this is a difficult investigation for them as well. Thanks to the excellent teamwork exhibited by Emporia Police, Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit and Department of Social Services," Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

