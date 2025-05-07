Georgia-Pacific to host job fair in Emporia after closing plywood plant

EMPORIA, Va. — A job fair will be held in Emporia on Thursday, May 8, after the closure of a major plywood plant leaving hundreds without a job.

The fair, which is hosted by Georgia-Pacific, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons (1781 Greensville County Circle).

Hundreds of employees at the Georgia-Pacific plywood plant in Emporia are losing their jobs after the facility ceased operations immediately last week.

The company delivered the news to the plant's just over 550 employees during a series of meetings and through a letter distributed to workers, according to Rick Kimble, Georgia-Pacific's director of public affairs.

Officials blamed a combination of factors, including high home prices and a 30-year low in existing home sales, for the closure.

