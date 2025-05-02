Georgia-Pacific closes Emporia plywood plant; 'very sad day' sees 550 workers lose jobs

EMPORIA, Va. — Hundreds of employees at the Georgia-Pacific plywood plant in Emporia, Virginia, are losing their jobs after the facility ceased operations immediately on Friday.

The company delivered the news to the plant's just over 550 employees during a series of meetings Friday morning and through a letter distributed to workers, according to Rick Kimble, Georgia-Pacific's director of public affairs.

"Today we let the employees know at our Emopria, Virginia, plywood mill that we are ceasing operations as of today," Kimble said. "The employees will continue to get paid and benefits for 60 days after today. But for all intents and purposes, the operations have been shut down today."

FULL INTERVIEW: Georgia-Pacific official on Emporia plant closure

FULL INTERVIEW: Georgia-Pacific official on Emporia plant closure

Officials blamed a combination of factors, including high home prices and a 30-year low in existing home sales, for the closure.

"It's really a combination of several things, mostly surrounding how plywood is used in the market. Plywood is heavily used, as you probably know, in the house construction and remodeling business," Kimble explained. "So plywood right now is unfortunately just at a very low point in the market."

Kimble acknowledged that Friday was a "very sad day" for workers and the company.

"There's a lot of very tenured employees out here that have been in this business," Kimble said. "We've been in business and employing here since the late '60s, so some of those employees have been here for a long time."

Some employees may remain on past July 1 to help with the facility shutdown, Kimble said.

"There'll be a little bit of shipping going on in the next couple of weeks just to get inventory out of the warehouse," Kimble said.



Kimble said the company had been in contact with state and local leaders.

"[City] administration officials have offered their 100% support," Kimble said. "The state has also reached out to help. So we'll do everything we can for the employees to make it as seamless as possible."

FULL INTERVIEW: Virginia Secretary of Labor on Georgia-Pacific plant closure

FULL INTERVIEW: Virginia Secretary of Labor on Georgia-Pacific plant closure

Bryan Slater, Virginia's Secretary of Labor, said he had talked to Georgia-Pacific officials Friday morning.

"Our Rapid Response team has already been in touch with the City of Emporia and Greensville County," Slater said. "We're talking to Southside Virginia Community College, Georgia-Pacific and our Rapid Response team at Virginia Works are connecting."

Slater said Georgia-Pacific is going to work closely with the agency to ensure "we can get people job training opportunities, job placement opportunities."

While the primary goal is to find new jobs for the workers "as soon as possible," Slater said that the local unemployment office would help people sign up for unemployment and "get them processed very quickly."

Slater said the Commonwealth is "committed to trying to find those people jobs in and around that area and work to bring companies into that area to pick up some of that job loss."

Georgia-Pacific officials said they would determine the future of the facility and property at a later date.

"The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is already having conversations to see who could be interested in that facility," Slater said. "I think there's some other explorations going on down there about, other types of employment coming into that area."

WATCH: Boar’s Head to close Jarratt, Virginia, plant after deadly listeria outbreak

Boar’s Head to close Jarratt, Virginia, plant after deadly listeria outbreak: 'Difficult decision'

The plant's closure is the second large employer in the area to shutter. The troubled Boar’s Head facility in nearby Jarratt closed its deli meat plant in September 2024. The plant stopped production in July after a deadly food poisoning outbreak was linked to meat from the facility.

Georgia-Pacific is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of tissue, pulp, paper, toilet and paper towel dispensers, packaging and building products, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube