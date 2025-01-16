Watch Now
Detroit-style pizza chain Emmy Squared to open in Short Pump

Emmy Squared Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Another new-to-market restaurant chain is grabbing a slice of Short Pump. Emmy Squared Pizza, known for its Detroit-style pizza, is preparing to open at 2225 Old Brick Road in the recently vacated Burger Bach space in West Broad Village. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

