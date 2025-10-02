Dinwiddie girl celebrates one year cancer-free after baseball-sized brain tumor

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 10-year-old girl from Dinwiddie has reached an important milestone in her battle against brain cancer, celebrating one year since completing chemotherapy.

Emma Horton was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023 after doctors found a baseball-sized tumor on her cerebellum. The medulloblastoma diagnosis came after months of symptoms including nausea, vomiting and headaches.

Recently, Emma celebrated being one year cancer-free and had her port and feeding tube removed, marking significant progress in her recovery journey.

Emma's stepmother Lauren expressed gratitude for the medical team at Children's Hospital of Richmond who helped treat her daughter.

Last year, Emma captured hearts at the "ASK Childhood Cancer Night" at The Diamond baseball stadium when she threw out the first pitch and walked the bases.

