Chesterfield woman last seen Sunday may be driving blue Honda CRV, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 31-year-old woman missing for nearly a week in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said Emily Cruciata, of the 4100 block of Mill Manor Drive in Chesterfield, was last seen by family on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Police described Cruciata as a Caucasian female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cruciata may be driving a blue, 2011, Honda CRV with Virginia tags UHC3269, according to police.

Anyone with information about Cruciata's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!