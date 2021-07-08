Virginia emergency teams urge you to prepare for hurricane season as Elsa moves in

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Tropical Storm Elsa was expected to move into Virginia on Thursday, emergency teams geared up for the potential of significant rain and flooding in the Richmond area and encouraged the community to do the same.

Jonathan Mcnamara, the Communications Director for the Red Cross of Virginia, said Red Cross volunteers were on standby to help wherever needed, whether that was at home or in a neighboring state.

"Right now, the forecasts indicate that it’s primarily going to be just a rain event here in Virginia, which is a good thing," said McNamara. "From a preparedness and training perspective, we’re always ready. However, we’re obviously ramping up our calls and our conversations as an organization so if the forecast does change, we can be ready as a team here in Virginia."

In advance of a storm like Elsa, McNamara said The Red Cross network was in constant communication not only with their teams but with state, local and federal officials on what was anticipated to be the impact.

"Then supplies like this can be moved into vehicles like the ones that are outside and they can be sent really anywhere in the country to support the Red Cross operation."

Those supplies were stored in the Red Cross's 'disaster warehouses,' and included everything from comfort kits, cots, blankets, bottled water and other necessary supplies ready for Red Cross volunteers and staff to establish shelters.

McNamara said The Red Cross also worked closely with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management in preparation for storms.

"The weather service is sharing with us there’s always that potential for flash flooding," said Jason Elmore, Deputy Director of Communications for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Elmore said with that potential for flash flooding, drivers should remain vigilant and avoid driving through high water.

He said VDEM was working with localities and local governments to address any needs ahead of time.

"We're basically just keeping everyone informed of what the storm is going to do and having that contact and networking so if there is a need there's a quick turn around and response for us to get them what they need," Elmore said.

He urged the community to prepare ahead of Elsa and warned that future storms that may not be far off.

"This is our first real storm in hurricane season," said Jason Elmore, Deputy Director of Communications for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. "The weather service has predicted a more than average hurricane season again, so go ahead and get the supplies for your kit: bottled water, nonperishable foods, as well as flashlights, and batteries. Have that all ready. We’ll probably be going through this several times this hurricane season."