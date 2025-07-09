Emergency repairs close several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

RICHMOND, Va. — Emergency repairs have closed several lanes on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's center lane, as well as the right lane and shoulder, are closed between Bells Road and Maury Street (mile marker 71.3) for emergency repairs.

Drivers were warned to expect delays through the evening commute and to see alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

