Emergency repairs close several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

VDOT officials warned drivers to plan for delays through the evening commute
Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 9, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Emergency repairs have closed several lanes on Interstate 95 north in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's center lane, as well as the right lane and shoulder, are closed between Bells Road and Maury Street (mile marker 71.3) for emergency repairs.

Drivers were warned to expect delays through the evening commute and to see alternate routes.

Today's Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch in effect

The Weather Authority

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

