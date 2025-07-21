Police ID 40-year-old man killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Mosby Street as 40-year-old Elwood Robinson, Jr. of Richmond.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Mosby Street at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Robinson on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Robinson was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or motives in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

