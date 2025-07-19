Seniors stranded for weeks after Petersburg building's only elevator breaks down: 'I have to go out'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Residents at Elora Gardens senior community in Petersburg have been struggling with a broken elevator for more than two weeks, leaving those with mobility issues feeling trapped in their apartments.

The building's only elevator, which serves 103 units, broke on July 3, just before the Independence Day holiday.

"Because the elevator got broke on Thursday night right before the Fourth of July," said one wheelchair-bound resident, who spoke to CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity.

For residents living on the second and third floors, especially those with mobility challenges, the situation has created significant hardship.

"That's exactly what I am: trapped," the resident said with a laugh, maintaining her sense of humor despite the difficult circumstances.

The elevator breakdown has forced some residents to rely on emergency services for basic mobility. Petersburg Fire Department personnel have been using specialized equipment to help residents navigate the stairs.

"Every day I have to go out," the resident explained. "On Monday, I had to go to the eye doctor. [EMS] had to come again. Tuesday, I had to go to dialysis. Today I have to go to dialysis and I have to go again Saturday."

According to residents and confirmed by management, the elevator broke when it was overloaded.

"They overloaded it. That's what broke it," the resident said.

Anthony Khan, Managing Partner of Elora Gardens, confirmed in a statement that the elevator went out of service on July 3 due to overcapacity, trapping seven people inside.

The Petersburg Fire Department responded and freed those trapped, but the rescue operation caused significant mechanical damage when doors were forced open.

An invoice dated July 5 shows that Priority Elevator, contracted by Elora Gardens, conducted an assessment. But they needed to perform further surveying to determine repair costs.

Management notified residents on July 8 that repairs could take up to two weeks. On Thursday, Priority Elevator informed Elora Gardens they were "in the process of sourcing the correct hinges that are compatible with this particular model" due to the specific nature of the damage.

Officials with Elora Gardens said that the hinge needed to repair the elevator door was located on Thursday and that the elevator was back up and running as of Friday afternoon.

Elora Gardens staffers said they were aware of the difficulties the broken elevator has caused for residents with mobility issues. The facility said its maintenance team remained onsite daily to assist with groceries, trash and other needs.

"In cases where additional support was needed to help residents navigate stairs, we worked with trained responders like EMS and the Virginia Southside Emergency Crew to ensure everyone received safe and qualified assistance," Khan stated.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

