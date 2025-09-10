Caroline County woman celebrates 100th birthday

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Caroline County woman reached a major milestone over the weekend.

Eloise Romaine celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at a special surprise party.

Attendees wore shades of purple to Romaine's birthday bash.

Romaine's family tells CBS 6 that she is not the first person in her lineage to turn 100. Her mother, Sarah Mines Morris, lived to be 100 years, three months and three days old.

