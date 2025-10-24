Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

President James Monroe's daughter, Eliza Monroe Hay, reburied in Richmond

After nearly two centuries in an unmarked grave abroad, the remains of Eliza Monroe Hay, daughter of U.S. President James Monroe, have finally been laid to rest in Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery.
President James Monroe's daughter, Eliza Monroe Hay, reburied in Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — After nearly two centuries in an unmarked grave abroad, the remains of Elizabeth "Eliza" Kortright Monroe Hay, daughter of fifth U.S. President James Monroe, have finally been laid to rest in Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery.

Eliza Monroe Hay
Eliza Monroe Hay

The reburial is the result of efforts by author Barbara VornDick and her team at the Bringing Eliza Home Project, VornDick's passion project to tell Eliza's story and bring her home. Eliza's remains, which had spent almost 200 years in Paris' Père-Lachaise Cemetery, were brought to the U.S. in May after VornDick's six years of research and work.

"It was a relief, really, to see her coffin in the ground with her family," VornDick said. "Then I knew. I knew. I sort of immediately felt—because all this time, it's been, can we do it? Can we raise the money? Is France going to approve? So many people had to approve."

Eliza was reinterred in a ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery Thursday afternoon, buried alongside her father and other family members.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone