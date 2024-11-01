Police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Northbound at the 81.5-mile marker Thursday afternoon.

Elisabeth Mary Rumford, 28, of Richmond, crashed into the rear of a Ram 3500 service truck that was stopped in traffic. That vehicle was then pushed into a Ford pickup truck.

State Police say Rumford was driving in the left lane, and failed to notice traffic slowing due to a vehicle fire further north.

Rumford died from her injuries at the scene. The drive of the service truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The drive of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The crash closed northbound lanes near the Route 1 exit (mile marker 81) for a few hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local News Deadly crash closed lanes on I-95 WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok