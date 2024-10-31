Deadly crash closes lanes on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

VDOT advised a multi-vehicle crash has closed northbound lanes near the Route 1 exit (mile marker 81).

Traffic was backed up about two miles.

Traffic is being detoured off of Exit 82 onto Chamberlayne Road, onto Parham Road, and back on to I-95 North.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

