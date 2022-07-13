Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico-based Elephant Insurance donates $300,000 to 52 nonprofits

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 13
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 12:06:20-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico-based Elephant Insurance recently completed its fourth round of charitable giving to nonprofits, bringing its total amount of donations in the past year to $300,000, awarded to 52 nonprofits impacted by or providing relief related to the COVID pandemic. The gifts were part of the insurer’s Helping Herd program, which launched in August 2021. All the nonprofits that benefited from the funds do work in the spaces of mental health; diversity, equity, and inclusion; physical health and community health, with each giving round focusing on one category. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone