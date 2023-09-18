Election website corrects error after CBS 6 gets involved: 'Oops'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A locally-run, non-government-affiliated, election information website was corrected Monday after assigning the wrong political party to two Henrico County candidates.

The website is called Henricovote.com and if you Google “Henrico elections” it pops up right under Henrico County’s General Registrar’s website.

The site indicated it intended to “help Henrico voters make comparisons between candidates.”

Early Monday, the website had State Senator Siobhan Dunnavant listed as the Democratic candidate in the race for Senate District 16, and Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg listed as the Republican incumbent in the race.

That was incorrect.

Dunnavant is the Republican incumbent in the race, and VanValkenburg is the Democratic candidate.

Senate District 16 includes the Glen Allen, Short Pump, and Tuckahoe neighborhoods in Western Henrico County.

Both campaigns told CBS 6 they had reached out to the website to get the error corrected to no avail, and CBS 6 emailed the website through its “contact us” portal early Monday, but never heard back.

However, on Monday afternoon, CBS 6 tracked down the person who runs the site, and spoke to them by phone.

They said “oops” when told about the error, and when asked if they would correct it they said “yes.”

Within minutes, the error was fixed.

The Dunnavant campaign recommended voters visit official sites like the Virginia Department of Elections for official information.

