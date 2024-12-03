Virginia Board of Elections certifies state election results

RICHMOND, Va. — The state Board of Elections certified Virginia's results of the 2024 election Monday morning.

In a hearing that took less than 15 minutes, officials certified the races for President, Vice President, and Congress, as well as some local races that took place.

While President-elect Donald Trump was the winner nationally, Vice President Kamala Harris won Virginia by 6 points and earned the state's 13 electoral college votes.

Election staff said they reviewed the results sent to them by local electoral boards and conducted two randomly selected audits of some Congressional races.

"Therefore, it is elect staff's recommendation that the board certify the statements to be correct and sign the statements and certificates of election," said John Cronin, Election and Registration Services Supervisor of the board, at the hearing.

"So the bottom line is, we had safe and fair elections in Virginia this year," said John O'Bannon, chairman of the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Virginia will hold a meeting on Dec. 17 where the 13 electors Harris won will meet at the state capitol and officially cast their ballot for her, which will then be sent to Congress.

