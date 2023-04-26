FBI arrests Virginia mom, with Richmond ties, for trying to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Eleanor Hunter Hoppe, a Charlottesville woman with ties to the Richmond area, was ordered held without bond after the FBI arrested her for trying to sexually abuse an eight-year-old girl.

Hoppe, 45, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An undercover agent with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force connected with Hoppe on a fetish website in February, according to court documents.

Hoppe told the agent said she wanted to travel to Washington DC to sexually abuse the undercover agent's child.

She then agreed that she would travel to a hotel in Warrenton, Virginia, where she would meet the pair.

While making those plans, Hoppe sent the agent videos and pictures of young girls being sexually abused by adult men, law enforcement alledged in court documents.

Police arrested Hoppe on March 16, 2023, when she arrived at the hotel in Warrenton.

Hoppe told investigators she traveled to the hotel to help the girl.

Hoppe is a mother of two whose family helped found Richmond-based law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, according to the Daily Progress in Charlotesville.

