Eight women allege sexual abuse at Virginia summer camp

Posted at 5:19 AM, Apr 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight woman have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually harassed, abused or raped as children when they attended a summer camp in rural Virginia.

The camp is run by the Virginia Beach-based Association for Research and Enlightenment, a nonprofit organization founded 90 years ago to provide “body-mind-spirit” resources.

In lawsuits filed Wednesday in state court, the women allege they told camp managers about the abuse, but their alleged abusers were allowed to continue to work there and it was never reported to authorities.

The nonprofit's chief executive, Kevin Todeschi, said sexual assault or assault of any kind has never been even remotely acceptable in the organization.

