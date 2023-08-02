Edwards takes on his first National Night Out as Richmond's police chief

RICHMOND, Va. — It was Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards's first National Night Out as the new leader of the city's police force, and the energy was high.

Officers and community liaisons traveled by trolley to neighborhoods all across the city for the event. It's one night every year that police departments and sheriff's offices across the country work to create connections in their communities.

"It's a great example of community and police partnership and getting out to know people when there's not crime tape up," said Edwards.

"This uniform can be seen as a barrier, but we want them to get to know us as human beings," Edwards added.

52 neighborhoods across the city held pop-up block parties with food and family fun.

"I'm excited for this night, but we want to continue our pop-up events and community walks on a monthly basis to make sure our community sees our officers," said Edwards.

Different organizations provided opportunities for families to find needed resources online, and for law enforcement to interact positively with kids.

It comes at a time when the city is navigating an increase in youth violence.

Lynwood Jones, grand master of the 26th Masonic District said, "There is violence all over the city of Richmond, but this is the one time we can show there is a better way than having violence."

"The police is there to protect us and we are supposed to have a relationship with the police as well. The only way we can make this happen is if we work together," Jones continued.

Edwards said, "We don't have enough officers to do what we need to do. We need the community participating with us in crime prevention."

