Arrest made 2 years after Richmond man found shot dead in car

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made after the murder of a 61-year-old Richmond man in 2023.

Early in the morning on June 5, 2023, an officer on patrol investigated a suspicious vehicle on Castlewood Road and discovered Darryl Talley, 61, of Richmond, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edward Jabbar, 20, of Richmond, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in this homicide, Richmond Police shared Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube