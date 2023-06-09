Watch Now
Police ID 61-year-old man found shot dead in car parked in Richmond

A man was found dead inside a car along the 3800 block of Castlewood Road in South Richmond early Monday.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man found dead inside a car along the 3800 block of Castlewood Road, near Bells Road and Richmond Highway, in South Richmond early Monday.

An officer on patrol investigated a suspicious vehicle around 4:15 a.m. and discovered the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to officials with Richmond Police.

Castlewood Road Death Investigation

Officials said 61-year-old Darryl Talley, of no known address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine how Talley died.

"Major Crimes detectives are investigating," police said Friday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

