Colorado man found dead along I-95 in Virginia; police need your help

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for help in locating relatives of Edward James Donegan, 74, of Colorado, who was found dead along Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia, on Oct. 4.

Investigators have been unable to notify Donegan's next of kin.

"Troopers responded at approximately 5:42 p.m. that day to southbound Interstate 95 near Chamberlayne Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased individual. Donegan was located in a wooded area approximately 30 feet from the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Despite extensive efforts, investigators have been unable to locate and notify his next of kin. State police are releasing his name in the hope of reaching a family member so his loved ones can be notified."

The investigation is ongoing.

"The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. No foul play is suspected," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 1 dispatch at 804-750-8758 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

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