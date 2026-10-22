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Colorado man found dead along I-95 in Virginia; police need your help

Interstate 95
WTVR
Interstate 95
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RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for help in locating relatives of Edward James Donegan, 74, of Colorado, who was found dead along Interstate 95 in Richmond, Virginia, on Oct. 4.

Investigators have been unable to notify Donegan's next of kin.

"Troopers responded at approximately 5:42 p.m. that day to southbound Interstate 95 near Chamberlayne Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased individual. Donegan was located in a wooded area approximately 30 feet from the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Despite extensive efforts, investigators have been unable to locate and notify his next of kin. State police are releasing his name in the hope of reaching a family member so his loved ones can be notified."

The investigation is ongoing.

"The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. No foul play is suspected," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 1 dispatch at 804-750-8758 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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