19-year-old Chesterfield man killed in Cumberland County crash, Virginia State Police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old North Chesterfield man was killed in a crash in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning, the Virginia State Police said.
According to a news release, the crash happened around 8 a.m. along Route 60 (Anderson Highway), near the intersection with Blenheim Road.
The investigation revealed a 2017 Ford Fiesta was heading west "at a high rate of speed" when it went off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a tree, spun and caught on fire.
The driver, Edilmar H. Alvarez Sunun, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
State police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Edilmar Alvarez Sunun to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
