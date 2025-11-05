Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old Chesterfield man killed in Cumberland County crash, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 5, 2025
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old North Chesterfield man was killed in a crash in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning, the Virginia State Police said.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 8 a.m. along Route 60 (Anderson Highway), near the intersection with Blenheim Road.

The investigation revealed a 2017 Ford Fiesta was heading west "at a high rate of speed" when it went off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a tree, spun and caught on fire.

The driver, Edilmar H. Alvarez Sunun, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

State police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Edilmar Alvarez Sunun to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

