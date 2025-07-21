Police ID 19-year-old killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the 19-year-old driver killed in a crash in Chesterfield County on Sunday evening.

In an update shared Monday, the driver was identified as Edikson San Jose Dubon, 19, of Richmond.

Police say Dubon was driving an SUV headed eastbound on Iron Bridge Road at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control and hit a tree.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Edikson Dubon to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.