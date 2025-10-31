Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House linked to Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘first and last love’ listed in Fulton Hill

WTVR via Richmond BizSense <i>(Image courtesy CVRMLS)</i>
The house at 1323 Vinton St. in Fulton Hill dates to the 1800s and is linked to a love interest of Edgar Allan Poe. <i>(Image courtesy CVRMLS)</i>
RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in 60 years – and just in time for Halloween – a 19th-century Richmond residence linked to the “first and last love” of Edgar Allan Poe has been put up for sale.

The house at 1323 Vinton St. was back on the market last week after being listed as pending earlier this month. The 4,000-square-foot house in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood retains the asking price it was originally listed with in September: $575,000.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

