Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood

Posted at 1:38 PM, Mar 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in a Northside neighborhood Thursday night.

Police were called to the 00 block of Gladstone Avenue in the Brookland Park neighborhood for a report of a shooting just after 10:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Eddie Horne Jr., of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said Horne was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," officials said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804)-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

