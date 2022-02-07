Watch
Eastern Henrico apartments sell for record-setting price

Mike Platania
The 11 North at White Oak apartments span over 100 buildings near the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 08:08:48-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a red hot 2021, the local apartment market’s first big deal of 2022 comes with a whopper of a price tag. The 11 North at White Oak apartments in Eastern Henrico sold last week for $154.4 million, county records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

