Eastern Henrico apartments sell for record-setting price

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After a red hot 2021, the local apartment market’s first big deal of 2022 comes with a whopper of a price tag. The 11 North at White Oak apartments in Eastern Henrico sold last week for $154.4 million, county records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 08:08:48-05
