Eastbound Parham Road lanes closed following bicyclist crash in Henrico County

Henrico Police Department
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 17:12:06-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man is suffering with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a car, bicycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of Parham Road near Woodman Road are closed and traffic is currently being detoured.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

