Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to Richmond shooting that killed 20-year-old woman

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 3, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman in mid-February at a Richmond apartment complex.

Richmond police say Damarcus Branch, 22, of Petersburg, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in connection to 20-year-old Jaelyn Barham-Wooden's death.

Barham-Wooden was shot at an apartment complex in Richmond's East End along Jennie Scher Road on Feb. 15. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said Branch was served with his indictments on Thursday, Feb. 27. A potential motive or connection between Branch and Barham-Wooden has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone