Man arrested in connection to Richmond shooting that killed 20-year-old woman

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman in mid-February at a Richmond apartment complex.

Richmond police say Damarcus Branch, 22, of Petersburg, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in connection to 20-year-old Jaelyn Barham-Wooden's death.

Barham-Wooden was shot at an apartment complex in Richmond's East End along Jennie Scher Road on Feb. 15. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said Branch was served with his indictments on Thursday, Feb. 27. A potential motive or connection between Branch and Barham-Wooden has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

