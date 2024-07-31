Man critically injured in Hopewell shooting, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot in Hopewell early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said officers were called to the 400 block of East Broadway for a report of a man who had been shot around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Allen said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Allen said the "investigation into this incident continues."

Police urged anyone with information that could help in their information to call Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell

Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.