Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man critically injured in Hopewell shooting, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 31, 2024
Hopewell-Police-B-Car-Generic.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

HOPEWELL, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot in Hopewell early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said officers were called to the 400 block of East Broadway for a report of a man who had been shot around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Allen said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Allen said the "investigation into this incident continues."

Police urged anyone with information that could help in their information to call Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell
Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone