Crime Insider: Man seriously injured in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the stomach in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of East Broad Street, in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

Police are currently investigating.

