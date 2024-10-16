Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man seriously injured in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the stomach in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of East Broad Street, in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood.

Police are currently investigating. CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

