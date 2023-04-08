3 arrested after Virginia man's dogs killed, bodies dumped on roadside

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been arrested after two dogs were shot and left on the side of the road in the Haynesville area of the Northern Neck nearly thee weeks ago, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Bradley Stevens reported that his two dogs were found dead along Ebenezer Road in Westmoreland County on Sunday, March 19.

"Subsequent investigation indicated the dogs were killed, removed and left in another jurisdiction," officials wrote in a news release Friday.

Officials said Friday that Earvin Gray, Alyssia Gallagher and April Henrickson were charged in connection to the case.

Gray was charged with destruction of property, animal cruelty and obstruction of justice while Gallagher and Henrickson were charged with obstruction of justice.

Deputies credited the public for their help in cracking the case.

Bradley Stevens Keno and Felon

Owner: Dogs were very friendly

Stevens previously told WTVR CBS 6 that he spent that Sunday looking for his dogs, Keno and Felon, who he said ran away that morning.

After he posted on his social media that they were missing, someone called later in the day and told him they saw two dogs lying on the side of a road that matched his dogs' descriptions.

Bradley Stevens Felon

Stevens said he assumed the dogs were hit and killed by a car. He said he sent his dad to retrieve the bodies because he said he couldn't bear the thought of seeing his pets like that.

When his dad got to the scene, he said he found the dogs were shot. One dog was shot in the head and one in its stomach, he said. He also noted the dogs' bodies had been stacked on top of each other.

Bradley Stevens Keno

Stevens said he is heartbroken and confused. He said his dogs were very friendly and approachable.

His Rottweiler, he said. had just turned two years old last week and he's had his American bully for over two years.

Deputies said that their wrote investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call might know anything about what happened to Stevens's dogs can contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 804-333-3611.

Thanks to all who helped spread the word on social media.