Someone shot his dogs and dumped their bodies on the roadside, owner says

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 13:08:43-04

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — Two dogs were shot and left on the side of the road in the Haynesville area of the Northern Neck on Sunday.

Bradley Stevens said his dogs, Keno and Felon, ran away Sunday morning.

He posted on his social media that they were missing and said she spent the day looking for them.

Later in the day, someone called Stevens and said they saw two dogs lying on the side of a road that matched his dogs' descriptions.

Image (71).jpeg
Felon

Stevens said he assumed the dogs were hit and killed by a car. He said he sent his dad to retrieve the bodies because he said he couldn't bear the thought of seeing his pets like that.

When his dad got to the scene, he said he found the dogs were shot. One dog was shot in the head and one in its stomach, he said. He also noted the dogs' bodies had been stacked on top of each other.

Stevens said Richmond County Sheriff's Office believed the dogs were shot somewhere else and dropped off where they were eventually found.

Image (72).jpeg
Keno

In a statement provided to CBS 6, Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said "the matter is under investigation at this time." No additional details were released by the sheriff's office.

Stevens said he is heartbroken and confused. He said his dogs were very friendly and approachable.

His Rottweiler, he said. had just turned two years old last week and he's had his American bully for over two years.

Richmond County Dogs Shot
Keno and Felon

Anyone who might know anything about what happened to Stevens's dogs can contact the sheriff's office at (804) 333-3611.

