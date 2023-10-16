How many Virginia voters have already cast their ballots?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the November elections in Virginia.

While it may be sandwiched between a midterm and presidential election, the 2023 ballot is still instrumental in Virginia's future.

Every locality is offering in-person early voting through November 4, and weekend early voting begins October 28.

CBS 6 reached out to Henrico County, Chesterfield County, and the City of Richmond, and have updated numbers for how many people have voted absentee so far in each locality.

Henrico’s voter registrar says more than 8,408 people have already cast their ballot.

In Richmond, 4,300 people have voted early in person, with another 1,000 mailing their ballots in already.

And in Chesterfield, 5,493 people have voted so far.

The last day to request a ballot by mail is October 27, so expect to see these absentee numbers grow as we get closer to Election Day on November 7.

Democrats and Republicans are fighting for control of both the Virginia House and Senate.

Democrats currently control of the Virginia Senate, while Republicans are the majority in the House.

If the GOP wins the House and Senate, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and fellow Republicans would be able to pass laws without concerns about Democrats voting to reject the Republican agenda.

Democrats must win at least one chamber to retain their power to block Republican priorities.

If you’re planning to register to vote on Monday or update your voter information, you have until 5 p.m. to do so in person. If you are mailing an application, it must be postmarked on October 16.

Local News Virginia Voter's Guide 2023 Jake Burns