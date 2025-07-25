Longtime WWE referee Earl Hebner remembers wrestling legend Hulk Hogan: 'He helped everybody'

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — When Richmond native Earl Hebner joined what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1988, his first match as a referee was between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant on Saturday Night's Main Event.

Hogan was already at the pinnacle of the industry, but that never changed how he treated everyone in the business, even the newest members.

"This business never changed him," Hebner recalled. "I spent 30 years around him. He never thought he was better than any of the boys, even though he was on top."

"There wasn't a person in that dressing room that he didn't help."

Hogan passed away Thursday morning at the age of 71. He is widely credited with catapulting the popularity of professional wrestling in the early '80s. His WrestleMania III showdown with Andre vaulted the entire industry into the cultural mainstream in a way Hebner believes never would have happened if not for Hogan.

WATCH: Remembering Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling

Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dead at 71

"He hit that big mountain, and the business automatically changed for everybody," Hebner said. "Without him, I don't think there ever would have been a WrestleMania."

Hebner also witnessed Hogan use his influence to help anyone who asked, whether it was in the ring or out.

"If you had trouble with the promoters or even Vince McMahon, if you were on his list as a great worker, you could take him your problems, and he went right to work on them."

"He was a businessman, and he wanted everyone to be treated fairly."

Hogan was one of the biggest draws professional wrestling has ever seen, even past his athletic prime. Former WWE manager and commentator Bobby "The Brain" Heenan once commented that anyone who had a negative word about Hogan never made money with him.

"He helped everybody in that business make money, more money than they ever made in their lives," Hebner admitted. "When you get a paycheck for $100, and then the next one is for $1,000, you say, 'Oh my God, this is great! Hogan, we love you!!' Everyone was thrilled with what he had done for the business."

Hebner had not seen or spoken to Hogan for a couple of years but felt the loss both personally and professionally, as has anyone who either worked or watched over the past five decades.

"They lost a hero," Hebner said. "They lost a man who could carry the business on. He could still draw at shows. Just put his name on the advertisement, and people were going to show up."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube